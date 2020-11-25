Christmas campaign at Grant AME Church and food bank to help families in need over the holidays

The Grant AME Church and the Granffull Food and Fellowship Food Bank and Soup Kitchen's Christmas hamper campaign for those in need will be taking place this year.

The Grant AME (African Methodist Episcopal) Church on Gerrard Street East and the Grantfull Food and Fellowship Food Bank and Soup Kitchen have launched their Christmas campaign to help those in need over the holidays.

COVID-19 has forced some changes in how the 2020 Christmas hamper campaign will be operating, but it will be there for those who need it.

The campaign is sponsored by Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith.

Families in need over the holiday season are asked to contact the campaign at 416-690-5169 and leave a message. A volunteer will then be in touch to confirm arrangements.

Community support is what makes the hamper campaign work, and residents are asked to do their part to help out by sponsoring a family in need or making a $50 donation.

Contributions can be made to the campaign by e-transfer at givingatgrant@gmail.com and those making a donation are asked to put Christmas Hamper in the memo portion.

Also, cash or cheque donations can be sent to the Grant AME Church at 2029 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON, M4E 2B3. Those sending donations by mail are asked to write Christmas Hamper on the envelope.

For more information, please visit https://www.grantame.com/soup-kitchen