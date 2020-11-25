COVID-19 cases reported among students and staff at East Toronto schools

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is reporting a total of 28 COVID-19 among students and staff in the East Toronto area as of Nov. 25.

There are a number of reported COVID-19 cases among students in local schools, including five at Riverdale Collegiate Institute.

According to numbers released by the Toronto District School Board on the morning of Nov. 25, there are 22 cases of COVID-19 among students and six cases among staff members at schools located in the East Toronto area covered by Beach Metro News.

The reported cases include:

Five students at Riverdale Collegiate;

Three students at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute;

Three students at George Webster Elementary School (and one staff member);

Two students at Monarch Park Collegiate;

Two students at Blake Street J.P.S.;

Two students at Cosburn Middle School (and one staff member);

One student and one staff member at Birchmount Park Collegiate;

One student at Diefenbaker Elementary School;

One student at Dundas J.P.S.;

One student at Morse Street J.P.S.

One student at East York Alternative Secondary School;

One staff member at Duke of Connaught P.S.;

One staff member at Earl Haig P.S.;

One staff member at Eastdale Collegiate.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board is reporting two cases of students with COVID-19 for the East Toronto area.

There is one case each at St. John and St. Brigid.

For the most up-to-date information from the TDSB on COVID-19 cases, please visit https://tdsb.on.ca/return-to-school/covid-19-advisories

For the most up-to-date information from the Toronto Catholic District School Board, please visit https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vT1K1nGriULUzd73QeJG_wHwZ6fqV8Dra8z7V_a3RTzxvdazQvO4kpancuzAXuHDu35G7ozmKQsxMiN/pubhtml?rm=minimal&chrome=false&headers=false&gid=0