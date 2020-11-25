COVID-19 cases reported among students and staff at East Toronto schools

There are a number of reported COVID-19 cases among students in local schools, including five at Riverdale Collegiate Institute.
According to numbers released by the Toronto District School Board on the morning of Nov. 25, there are 22 cases of COVID-19 among students and six cases among staff members at schools located in the East Toronto area covered by Beach Metro News.
The reported cases include:
- Five students at Riverdale Collegiate;
- Three students at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute;
- Three students at George Webster Elementary School (and one staff member);
- Two students at Monarch Park Collegiate;
- Two students at Blake Street J.P.S.;
- Two students at Cosburn Middle School (and one staff member);
- One student and one staff member at Birchmount Park Collegiate;
- One student at Diefenbaker Elementary School;
- One student at Dundas J.P.S.;
- One student at Morse Street J.P.S.
- One student at East York Alternative Secondary School;
- One staff member at Duke of Connaught P.S.;
- One staff member at Earl Haig P.S.;
- One staff member at Eastdale Collegiate.
The Toronto Catholic District School Board is reporting two cases of students with COVID-19 for the East Toronto area.
There is one case each at St. John and St. Brigid.
For the most up-to-date information from the TDSB on COVID-19 cases, please visit https://tdsb.on.ca/return-to-school/covid-19-advisories
For the most up-to-date information from the Toronto Catholic District School Board, please visit https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vT1K1nGriULUzd73QeJG_wHwZ6fqV8Dra8z7V_a3RTzxvdazQvO4kpancuzAXuHDu35G7ozmKQsxMiN/pubhtml?rm=minimal&chrome=false&headers=false&gid=0
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.