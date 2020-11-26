Community input on Danforth Study sought at pair of virtual meetings in December

Destination Danforth, which took place over the summer and into the fall, featured patios in curb lanes and separated bike lanes along both sides of Danforth Avenue. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

The City of Toronto will host a pair of virtual community consultation meetings in early December on the future of Danforth Avenue.

The pair of Danforth Study meetings are set for Dec. 1 and Dec. 10.

The Danforth Study is made up of three components.

The first is the planning study that looks at the Broadview to Coxwell area. It will look at future city-building opportunities, guide new development and examine ways to enhance the public realm and quality of the area.

The second is an economic analysis to get an understanding of the economic environment and issues faced by retailers along the Danforth.

Third is a complete street study from the Broadview to Victoria Park avenues to examine the roadway width and curbside uses, and to review the options for a complete street design and the potential for on-street protected bike lanes.

This year’s COVID-19 pandemic resulted in some of those components being moved to the forefront for this spring and summer’s Destination Danforth initiative.

The city initiative was launched to help local businesses deal with some of the economic impacts of the pandemic by expanding patio space for restaurants and bars into what were the traffic curb lanes on both the north and south sides of Danforth Avenue between Broadview Avenue and Dawes Road. Destination Danforth also introduced protected bike lanes on both sides of the street, along with murals on the walls of businesses and painted pavement markings.

The Dec. 1 Danforth Study meeting (Meeting 3A) will provide a brief update on the three study components with a focus on presenting the Complete Streets Pilot (Destination Danforth) and the city’s plan for monitoring and evaluating it.

The Dec. 10 meeting (Meeting 3B) will look at the planning study work that is underway from Broadview to Coxwell, covering topics such as land use, building heights and development density, parks and public realm, and heritage.

Those wishing to take part in the virtual meetings can do so by phone or online.

To participate in the Tuesday, Dec. 1 meeting, which takes place from 6 to 8 p.m., please call +1-416-915-6530 Access Code: 177 826 0328. You will not be able to join the meeting by phone until it is opened on Dec. 1.

For instructions on attending the Dec. 1 meeting online, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/participate-in-virtual-engagement-events/

For information on how to participate in the Dec. 10 meeting, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/planning-development/planning-studies-initiatives/danforth-avenue-planning-study/