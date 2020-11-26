Development proposals seek demolition of Lenore Court apartments in Birch Cliff and Days Inn Hotel in Cliffside

Development proposals have been submitted to the city for the Lenore Apartments site on Kingston Road in Birch Cliff and the Days Inn hotel site on Kingston Road in Cliffside. Photos by Alan Shackleton.

A pair of linked residential development proposals on Kingston Road in southwest Scarborough are calling for a nine-storey building and an 11-storey building on sites in Birch Cliff and Cliffside respectively.

The Cliffside proposal will require the demolition of the Days Inn Hotel just southwest of the juncture of Danforth and Kingston roads across from the Scarborough Cenotaph.

The proposal by Altree Developments is calling for an 11-storey residential building where the three-storey hotel presently sits.

The plan to build on the Days Inn site is linked to another development proposal by Altree that is further west on Kingston Road in Birch Cliff. That proposal is seeking a nine-storey residential building on the south side of Kingston Road between Birchcliffe and Lakeside avenues. This proposal will result in the demolition of the existing three-storey Lenore Court apartments at 1615-1641 Kingston Rd.

Both development proposals are in the early stages, and will require zoning bylaw amendments that must be approved by the City of Toronto.

The proposal for the nine-storey building in Birch Cliff will also impact two single-family home residential properties at 50 and 52 Birchcliffe Ave.

The proposed Birch Cliff building will contain 265 residential units with a total gross floor area of 19,337 square meters. It will also have two levels of underground parking with a total of 271 spaces.

The demolition of the Lenore Court buildings will result in the loss of a number of rental units, and this is how the Birch Cliff proposal is tied into the Days Inn proposal.

To replace the loss of the rental units at Lenore Court, Altree is proposing the Days Inn site at 2151 Kingston Rd. will contain 33 rental units.

The Days Inn proposal calls for 178 units in total, with the new building covering 13,209 square meters. This proposal also includes three levels of underground parking.

According to documents submitted to the city, Birchcliffe Developments Inc., on behalf of Altree Developments, are seeking to build the Birch Cliff proposal.

City documents also show that Navroz Hospitality Service Inc., on behalf of Cliffside Developments (Altree Developments) are the property owners making the proposal for the Days Ins site.

For more information on both the Birch Cliff and the Days Inn proposals and how to make comments on them, please contact City of Toronto planner Yishan Liu at 416-395-6708 or by email at Yishan.Liu@toronto.ca

Detailed information on the proposals is also available online by going to the City of Toronto’s Application Information Centre at https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/planning-development/application-information-centre/ and typing in either the 1615 Kingston Rd. address or the 2151 Kingston Rd. address.

Also, more information can be obtained from Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford’s office at 416-392-4052.