Online public meeting slated on proposed addition to Kingston Road rental apartment building

A public meeting on a Rental Housing Demolition and Conversion Application for 136 Kingston Rd. will take place online on Dec. 2. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

An online public meeting on plans for an addition to a rental apartment building on Kingston Road in the Beach is set for Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The proposal is for the building at 136 Kingston Rd., just north of Dundas Street East.

The application by George Popper Architect Inc. in calling for the demolition of 12 existing rental units within the building which will then be replaced with a proposed addition.

For detailed information on this proposal, please contact city planners Stepanie Hong at Stephanie.Hong@toronto.ca or Adam Kebede at Adam.Kebede@toronto.ca

Under the City of Toronto Act, the demolition of six or more rental units is prohibited unless permission is granted by the city.

“Decisions by City Council on the refusal or approval of the Rental Housing Demolition and Conversion application are not subject to appeal to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal,” the Act says.

Those wishing to attend the virtual public meeting on this application can do so by video conference at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2. The meeting is being held by Toronto and East York Community Council and will be streamed live.

Participants can gain access to the meeting at www.youtube.com/TorontoCityCouncilLive

Those wishing to address the meeting must register by email at teycc@toronto.ca or by calling 416-392-7033 no later than noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

For more information about this application, including appeal rights, please contact: City Clerk, Attention: Ellen Devlin, Administrator, Toronto and East York Community Council, 100 Queen St. W., 2nd Floor West, Toronto, ON, M5H 2N2, or call 416-392-7033, or email teycc@toronto.ca. The application number for this proposal is 19 219751 STE 19 RH.