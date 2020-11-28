Greenwood Park dog off-leash area online community meeting slated for Nov. 30

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher hosts a virtual community meeting on the Greenwood Park off-leash area on the evening of Monday, Nov. 30. Inset photo is to let those thinking about attending that the councillor is asking for people to send in their dog photos so she can share them during the Zoom meeting.

Local residents are invited to take part in a virtual meeting on Monday, Nov. 30, regarding the Greenwood Dog Off-Leash Area.

The Zoom meeting is being hosted by Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

City staff will be showing residents some of the work done towards a new design for the off-leash area in Greenwood Park, northeast corner of Dundas Street East and Greenwood Avenue. Feedback from community members will also be sought at the meeting.

Councillor Fletcher is also asking participants to send her photos of their dogs that she will share during the meeting. Dog photos can be sent to councillor_fletcher@toronto.ca

Those wishing to take part in the Zoom meeting will need to register in advance by going to http://councillorpaulafletcher.ca/greenwood-dola/