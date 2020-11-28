Man seriously injured in shooting on Stephenson Avenue near Main and Danforth

Toronto police were on Stephenson Avenue this morning (Saturday, Nov. 28) investigating a shooting that took place at approximately 4 a.m. and seriously injured a 25-year-old man. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting near Main Street and Danforth avenue early on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 28.

The incident took place at approximately 4 a.m. on Stephenson Avenue.

According to a report by CP24, a 25-year-old man was walking in the area with some friends when they were approached by another man. The situation escalated and the 25-year-old man was shot, police said.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

The suspect is described a man in his 20s wearing a balaclava over his face. He was also wearing a black winter jacket and a black hoodie.

There is no further information available on the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online to https://www.crimestoppers.com