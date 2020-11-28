Man seriously injured in shooting on Stephenson Avenue near Main and Danforth

Toronto police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting near Main Street and Danforth avenue early on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 28.
The incident took place at approximately 4 a.m. on Stephenson Avenue.
According to a report by CP24, a 25-year-old man was walking in the area with some friends when they were approached by another man. The situation escalated and the 25-year-old man was shot, police said.
The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No one else was injured.
The suspect is described a man in his 20s wearing a balaclava over his face. He was also wearing a black winter jacket and a black hoodie.
There is no further information available on the shooting at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online to https://www.crimestoppers.com
