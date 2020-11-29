Leslieville business Fit 2 Fly pivots to start making scrubs for healthcare workers, masks

Fit 2 Fly in Leslieville is now making Stretch Scrubs for healthcare workers. Photo by Laura Lawless.

By BROOKLYN PATTERSON

Fit 2 Fly, a Leslieville business specializing in making active-wear, has shifted gears during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have moved from creating their usual yoga-pants and crop-tops and are now making scrubs and non-medical face masks for healthcare workers on the frontline.

Jennifer Moore, an apparel designer for Fit 2 Fly who has been with the company since 2012, explained why the transition was so important.

“Back in March, our business model pivoted to help fight the spread of COVID-19 by addressing the shortage of non-medical masks in local communities. Our initiative produced over 5,000 colourful, double-lined face masks for children, youth, and adults, which shipped nationally and internationally over the past eight months,” Moore said.

“The overwhelming response from our masks sales really opened our eyes into creating essential apparel to suit any professional work environment.”

As for interest in the brand’s new Stretch Scrubs collection, Moore said that they’ve received positive feedback from their usual clientele. They typically sell to athletes in the circus arts. They are hoping to gain a base of supporters from the healthcare field as well.

So, what makes these scrubs different from all of other options available? In a word: comfort.

“We discussed with Toronto nurses and found out they need their scrubs to be washed in hot water and dried to kill any bacteria. They told us normal scrubs are made out of non-stretch fabric that isn’t comfortable so they end up buying them two sizes bigger just so they can move. They also told us how important it is to have large pockets so they can carry their supplies during their workday. They emphasized to us that the pockets need to be big and deep so that if they bend over to pick something up, their items won’t fall out. We were sure to make this a top priority.”

Fit 2 Fly plans to expand their Stretch Scrubs collection with new styles, fits, inclusive sizing, and unisex options available at different price points.

Their new products are here to stay and will be available long after the pandemic subsides.

“Yes, we plan on continuing to make Stretch Scrubs even after the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate all of the work that our essential workers are doing and will continue to provide them with fitted, breathable, machine washable Stretch Scrubs in a variety of coolers and styles.”

For more information on Fit 2 Fly, please visit https://www.fit2fly.ca/