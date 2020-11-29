Man, 38 charged with arson after explosion and fire at Woodbine Avenue house

This residence on the northwest corner of Woodbine and Queensdale avenues was damaged after an explosion and fire on Friday, Nov. 27. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

A 38-year-old man is facing arson charges in connection with an explosion and fire at a house on Woodbine Avenue in East York last week.

The explosion took place at 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at the residential building located at 1150 Woodbine Ave., on the northwest corner of Queensdale Avenue.

A number of people were in the building at the time of the incident, but no one was seriously injured in the explosion and fire that followed.

Toronto police took charge of the investigation into the incident shortly after it happened.

According to Toronto police, Jonathan Nicholson, 38, has been charged with two counts of arson – disregard for human life.

He appeared in court on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 28.

Police said the investigation into the explosion and fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact 55 Division at 516-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online to https://www.crimestoppers.com