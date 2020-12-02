Man, 22, facing charges after alleged armed robberies near Logan and Gerrard, sex assault in Scarborough

A 22-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Scarborough and two armed robberies in the Logan Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

According to police, the alleged armed robberies took place at retail stores near Gerrard and Logan on June 26, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2020.

In both of those incidents a man entered the stores with a weapon (a knife in the June 26 robbery and a gun in the Feb. 8 robbery), police alleged.

In addition, police alleged that on Oct. 9 of this year a man sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the Progress Avenue and Brimley Road area of Scarborough.

An investigation by the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad and Sex Crimes Unit identified a suspect who was arrested on Dec.1

Jonnathan Tyger Bandayrel, 22, of Toronto, faces a number of charges including sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference, two counts of robbery with a weapon and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com