Man sought in connection with assault near Glen Manor Drive and Queen Street East

Toronto police are looking to identify this man in connection with an investigation into an assault of a woman in the Glen Manor Drive and Queen Street East area on Nov. 29.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault in the Beach.

According to police, a woman was walking with a shopping cart near Glen Manor Drive and Queen Street East on Sunday, Nov. 29, when she was approached by an unknown man who started shouting at her and kicking the cart.

The man then assaulted the woman, police alleged.

The suspect is described as white, short in height with a stocky build, brown eyes and with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red backpack and a thick dark brown/grey jacket.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com/