Meeting on Housing Now plan for Coxwell and Queen area set for Dec. 7

Housing Now is proposing a mixed-use residential development for the south side of Queen Street East between Coxwell and Eastern avenues.

An online community consultation meeting on plans for a mixed-income, mixed-use development on Queen Street East near Coxwell Avenue is set for Dec. 7.

The city-owned property is located at 1631 Queen St. E., east of Coxwell Avenue and west of Eastern Avenue, on the south side.

Approved by Toronto City Council, the development is part the city’s Housing Now initiative aimed at increasing the supply of new affordable rental housing within mixed-income, mixed-use, and transit-oriented communities. A number of city properties were approved for Housing Now developments in May of this year.

The 1631 Queen St. E. redevelopment is still in early planning stages.

It will see an expansion of the Coxwell Early Learning and Child Care Centre and the relocation of the Beaches Employment and Social Services building. The east end of the redeveloped site will be landscaped open space informed by Indigenous design and engagement.

The landscaped open space portion of the development will be on what is now known as Kishigo Lane, a private laneway between Queen and Eastern.

Proposed for the site will be approximately 300 residential units, 150 of which will be affordable.

The child care centre will also expand from approximately 26 to 62 available spaces.

To take part in the Dec. 7 meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., call 416-216-5643 and enter access code 132 220 5576.

For information on how to join the meeting online, go to www.createto.ca/housingnow/housing/1631-queen-street-east/