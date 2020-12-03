Woman, 35, charged with attempted murder after stabbing near Coxwell and Danforth

Toronto police have charged a 35-year-old woman with attempted murder after a man was allegedly stabbed on the evening on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Toronto police were called to the area south of Danforth Avenue at approximately 6:52 p.m., for a reported stabbing.

According to police, a man and a woman had an argument and the woman allegedly stabbed the man.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.

Candace Burkett, 35, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com