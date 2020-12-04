Man arrested and charged after alleged robbery in store near Danforth and Coxwell

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a store in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area earlier this week.
According to police, a man entered a store in the area at approximately 2:19 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Once inside, police said the man allegedly approached the counter, indicated he had a gun and demanded cash. The victim handed over money and the man fled the store, police alleged.
The Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad and 55 Division officers investigated and a man was arrested on Dec. 3.
Carlos Novello-Brideau, 34, of Toronto, is charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and fail to comply with probation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hold Up Squad at 416-808-7350, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
