Man arrested and charged after alleged robbery in store near Danforth and Coxwell

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man after an early morning robbery on Dec. 2 in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area.

According to police, a man entered a store in the area at approximately 2:19 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Once inside, police said the man allegedly approached the counter, indicated he had a gun and demanded cash. The victim handed over money and the man fled the store, police alleged.

The Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad and 55 Division officers investigated and a man was arrested on Dec. 3.

Carlos Novello-Brideau, 34, of Toronto, is charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and fail to comply with probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hold Up Squad at 416-808-7350, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com