Police seek help locating missing 88-year-old man last seen near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Josef Steidl, 88 was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area.

He is described as average height with grey hair and is balding.

He was last seen wearing a black cap, blue sweater, black pants, black dress shoes and he walks with a cane.

Police said he was last seen driving a blue 2002 Volkswagen Golf with Ontario licence plate ARBY 623. The vehicle has visible dent marks on the rear left side.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com