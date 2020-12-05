Comedian Colin Mochrie to host online presentation of Mass Hysterical: A Comedic Cantata on Dec. 15

The Kingston Road Village Concert Series will present the online version of Mass Hysterical, A Comedic Cantata on Dec. 15. Hosted by Colin Mochrie, the performance will help raise funds for Kingston Road United Church’s Raise our Roof campaign. Photo: Submitted.

The Kingston Road Village Concert Series will present the online version of Mass Hysterical, A Comedic Cantata on Dec. 15.

The performance will help raise funds for Kingston Road United Church’s Raise our Roof campaign.

Originally planned as a live performance at the church this month, Mass Hysterical will now be presented online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comedian Colin Mochrie is the host of Mass Hysterical which is a collaboration between alumni of Toronto’s Second City and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO).

It’s billed as a “cheeky look” at the history of church music.

The production features Matthew Reid and Carly Heffernan (creators of the Second City Guide to the Symphony) and performances of music by a TSO chamber ensemble.

Composers featured include Bach, Handel and Mozart. Four Second City veterans will perform a variety of songs, dialogue and comedy as part of Mass Hysterical.

Soloists Russell Braun and Julia Dawson are joined by the Mass Hysterical Chorus in the production.

To see a trailer for the show on You Tube, please go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R2e4Lah5IQ

For information on how to view the online video production, please go to www.sidedooraccess.com/shows/Bshxdi9fXznCCQAuqsNF