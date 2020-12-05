Comedian Colin Mochrie to host online presentation of Mass Hysterical: A Comedic Cantata on Dec. 15

The Kingston Road Village Concert Series will present the online version of Mass Hysterical, A Comedic Cantata on Dec. 15.
The performance will help raise funds for Kingston Road United Church’s Raise our Roof campaign.
Originally planned as a live performance at the church this month, Mass Hysterical will now be presented online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comedian Colin Mochrie is the host of Mass Hysterical which is a collaboration between alumni of Toronto’s Second City and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO).
It’s billed as a “cheeky look” at the history of church music.
The production features Matthew Reid and Carly Heffernan (creators of the Second City Guide to the Symphony) and performances of music by a TSO chamber ensemble.
Composers featured include Bach, Handel and Mozart. Four Second City veterans will perform a variety of songs, dialogue and comedy as part of Mass Hysterical.
Soloists Russell Braun and Julia Dawson are joined by the Mass Hysterical Chorus in the production.
To see a trailer for the show on You Tube, please go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R2e4Lah5IQ
For information on how to view the online video production, please go to www.sidedooraccess.com/shows/Bshxdi9fXznCCQAuqsNF
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.