Beach residents create Santa Mails a Letter service to help keep the holiday spirit alive for kids this year

Santa Mails a Letter is keeping the holiday spirit alive by helping connect children with Santa this year.

By AMANDA GIBB

Beach residents and holiday enthusiasts Diana and Patrick McCann aim to keep the holiday spirit lively this season with the launch of their website Santa Mails a Letter.

Santa Mails a Letter is a site where parents can have personalized letters and small gifts sent to their homes from Santa Claus himself.

Diana McCann said that she and Patrick had the idea to start Santa Mails a Letter years ago, but thought that this year would make the perfect time as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so many holiday traditions for families.

“All the regular things like going to the mall and visiting Santa…perhaps not even being able to see family. So we thought ‘What can we do to bring some magic to people?’” she said.

McCann said that she has heard from some parents ordering that some children are having anxieties about the logistics of Santa’s visits during a pandemic and lockdowns.

“We’re seeing some parents trying to reassure their kids about Santa…it’s a time of anxiety and kids express it in all different ways. Like is Santa going to show up? What about COVID? How is that going to work? Is he going to be able to come into the house? There are some concerns there,” she said.

Santa Mails a Letter offers eight different letters available that adults can customize with children’s yearly accomplishments or other praises, including a “COVID” letter that McCann said has been very popular this season.

“Santa writes reassuringly about keeping safe at Christmas and doing the good things you’re already doing like washing hands, social distancing, and wearing a mask. He’s writing from the heart to kids who are hopefully practicing all of these things,” she said.

Santa Mails a Letter features three different packages starting just under $18 USD. The second package comes with a key that kids can leave out on their doorstep for Santa.

“It’s a magical key that allows Santa to get in the home for those who perhaps don’t have a chimney. It’s meant to reinforce the magic kids already believe in a concrete, tangible way,” said McCann.

She said that the tier three package includes everything from the first two, with the addition of a special bell with a tag that can be left as one of the bells off Santa’s sleigh under the tree Christmas morning.

“Every day isn’t going to be sunshine and rainbows, but at Christmas hopefully it’s a time to take stock and reflect and bring just a little magic to the season. This is just a small way of doing that.”

Santa Mails a Letter’s last order date is Sunday, Dec. 13, due to delays and high volumes of holiday mail and parcels being delivered by USPS and Canada Post.

McCann said that right now those interested in ordering can enjoy 30 per cent off all gift sets using the code Noel at checkout, excluding rush shipping. To learn more or to place an order, please visit https://santamailsaletter.com/