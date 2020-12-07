Number of East Toronto temporary COVID-19 drop-in testing clinics to remain open until end of December

Along with the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Michael Garron Hospital, for which an online appointment must be made, there are also a number of temporary COVID-19 drop-in testing sites in East Toronto. The temporary sites do not require appointments and will remain open through to the end of December.

East York’s Michael Garron Hospital, the City of Toronto, and East-FPN (East Toronto Family Alliance Network) in partnership with East Toronto Health Partners are offering local residents numerous options for getting a COVID-19 test this December.

There are already temporary drop-in testing clinics in communities such as Crescent Town, South Riverdale, and Warden Woods. Added to the list will also be a temporary clinic in southwest Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood.

The drop-in clinics are open to any resident in the surrounding neighbourhood who wants to be tested for COVID-19. People are asked to bring their health cards if they have one, but health cards are not required for COVID-19 testing.

The clinic at the Oakridge Community Recreation Centre, 63 Pharmacy Ave. just north of Danforth Avenue, will be open Thursday to Sunday, except for statutory holidays. The dates it will be open for this month are Dec. 10 to 13, Dec. 14 to 20, Dec. 24, Dec. 27 and 31. Hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., but may finish earlier depending on volumes.

Temporary drop-in testing clinics in East Toronto are also offered at the following locations:

The South Riverdale Community Health Centre at 955 Queen St. E. The clinic will be open Dec. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Dec. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m., Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Dec. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m, and Jan. 4, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The East York Community Centre at 1081 ½ Pape Ave. The clinic’s hours are 1 to 7 p.m. and it will be open Dec.7 to 9, Dec.13 to 16, Dec. 20 to 23, and Dec. 27 to 30.

Crescent Town Health Centre at 4 The Market Place, The clinic’s hours are 1 to 6:30 p.m., and it will be pen Dec. 7 to 9, Dec. 14 to 16, Dec. 21 to 23, and Dec. 28 28 to 30.

The Hub at Warden Woods Community Centre at 76 Firvalley Ct. The clinic’s hours are 1 to 7 p.m., and it will be open Dec.10 to 12, Dec. 17 to 19, Dec. 24, and Dec. 31.

The Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre at 29 St. Dennis Dr. The clinic’s hours are 1 to 7 p.m., and it will be open Dec. 11 to 13, Dec. 18 to 20, and Dec. 27.

Angela James Arena at 165 Grenoble Dr. The clinic’s hours are 1 to 7 p.m., and it will be open Dec.7 to 9, Dec. 14 to 16, Dec. 21 to 23, and Dec. 28 to 30.

Thorncliffe Neighbourhood Organization’s Youth Centre at 45 Overlea Blvd., Unit 108A. The clinic’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be open Dec. 7 to 12. Along with the drop-in option, appointments can also be made at this clinic by calling 647-477-1640.

For more information on COVID-19 temporary testing clinics in East Toronto, please visit Michael Garron Hospital’s website at https://www.tehn.ca/programs-services/covid-19-assessment-centre/temporary-covid-19-testing-sites-east-toronto

Information on that website also tells visitors how to book an appointment online for a test at the hospital’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 825 Coxwell Ave. Drop-ins are not accepted at that clinic, and appointments must be booked online.

For more information from the City of Toronto on COVID-19 including locations of other testing clinics, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-what-you-should-do/covid-19-have-symptoms-or-been-exposed/covid-19-assessment-centres/