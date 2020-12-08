Man facing charges in connection with investigation into alleged assault in the Beach

A 48-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault in the Glen Manor Drive and Queen Street East area on Nov. 29, Toronto police announced this afternoon.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault that took place in the Beach late last month.

According to police, a woman was walking with a shopping cart near Glen Manor Drive and Queen Street East on Sunday, Nov. 29, when she was approached by an unknown man who allegedly started shouting at her and kicking the cart.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Tommy Sipidias, 48, was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats and mischief/damage to property under $5,000.

