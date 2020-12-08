Man facing charges in connection with investigation into alleged assault in the Beach

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault that took place in the Beach late last month.
According to police, a woman was walking with a shopping cart near Glen Manor Drive and Queen Street East on Sunday, Nov. 29, when she was approached by an unknown man who allegedly started shouting at her and kicking the cart.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Tommy Sipidias, 48, was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats and mischief/damage to property under $5,000.
Anyone with further information on this incident
to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com/
