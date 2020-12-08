Woman wanted in connection with Woodbine Avenue house explosion and fire surrenders to police

Toronto police have announced the arrest of a 30-year-old woman in connection with an explosion and fire at a residence on Woodbine Avenue on Nov. 27. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Toronto police have announced the arrest of a 30-year-old woman in connection with an explosion and fire at a residence in East York on Nov. 27.

This is the second arrested related to the incident at 1150 Woodbine Ave., on the corner of Queensdale Avenue, at 5:11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.

Police said in a press release on Tuesday, Dec. 8, that Cassandra Nicholson had surrendered to police earlier that day.

She is charged with two counts of arson causing bodily harm, two counts of negligence causing bodily harm, arson with disregard for human life, arson causing property damage, nuisance – endanger lives or public safety, mischief endangering life, and alter cannabis with an organic solvent.

On Nov. 28, police arrested and charged Johnathan Nicholson, 38, in connection with the incident. He faces a total of nine charges including arson causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, arson – disregard for human life, and altering cannabis with an organic solvent.

Police alleged that the explosion was caused by criminal activity by two tenants of the building who were using chemicals to make illicit drugs.

There were a number of people in the house when the explosion and fire happened. Two children suffered major burns in the incident, police said on Dec. 4. and they are both still in hospital being treated for their injuries.

Last Friday, police released a photo of Cassandra Nicholson and of a vehicle she was believed to be driving. ( https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/12/04/police-seek-woman-30-on-drug-and-arson-charges-in-woodbine-avenue-house-explosion-that-left-two-children-with-serious-burn-injuries/ )

Anyone with further information on explosion and fire is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com