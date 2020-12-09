Help sought finding missing woman known to frequent Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area

Petronilla Corvaro, 58, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 28 in the City of Hamilton. She is know to frequent the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who is know to frequent the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area of East York.

Petronilla Corvaro, 58, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 28 in the City of Hamilton.

She is described as five-feet, five-inches tall, with red hair, and freckles. There is no clothing description available, police said in a release issued on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com