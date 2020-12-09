The Burger’s Priest helping out local charities, small businesses impacted by COVID-19

The Burger's Priest restaurant on Queen Street East near Coxwell Avenue. Inset photo shows The First Ten Burger.

By BROOKLYN PATTERSON

Thursday, Dec. 10, is the final day for residents to support Toronto burger chain The Burger’s Priest in its effort to support local charities and small businesses dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Burger’s Priest is selling “Have Faith” branded merchandise such as hats, t-shirts, and sweaters with inspiring mottos for a limited time.

The proceeds will go to The Full Plate charity, a Toronto based non-profit that provides food security and counselling to hospitality workers who are struggling during COVID-19.

“There’s never been a more important time than during this COVID-19 crisis to have faith in our communities, cities and country,” said Alex Rechichi, the President and CEO of Crave It restaurants.

“Our Have Faith merch is all about celebrating where we live and paying it forward to our communities.”

The Burger’s Priest has also released a new limited-supply burger for the first 10 days of December in honour of the restaurant’s 10th anniversary. The First Ten Burger is grilled with butter, served between two donuts and topped with icing sugar. This new burger is available at locations across Canada.

Proceeds from sales of The First Ten Burger will support the restaurant’s pay-it-forward campaign.

“We are very fortunate to be in a position where we can pay it forward to our struggling peers and help support the Canadian restaurant industry that we love so much,” Rechichi said.

“I know that in different circumstances, I would welcome any efforts to help displaced staff members and I personally challenge other Canadian restaurants to step in and step up for the community.

The final element to The Burger’s Priest fundraising campaign is a contest called the give-away give-away. The winner of the contest will get $10,000. The catch is the winner won’t keep any of the money. Instead, the winner will allocate the funds to a deserving person, charity, or small business of their choosing.

If you need more incentive to enter, the winner will also receive free burgers from The Burger’s Priest for a year.

In East Toronto, The Burger’s Priest is located at 1636 Queen St. E., just east of Coxwell Avenue; and at 507 Danforth Ave., just east of Logan Avenue.

For information on how to participate in the fundraising drives, please go to https://theburgerspriest.com/firstengiveaway/