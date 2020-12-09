Woman charged with second-degree murder after man stabbed in Coxwell and Danforth area on Dec. 2 dies

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing that took place in the Coxwell and Danforth avenues area on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Matthew Rigby, 37, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the stabbing and he later died in hospital.
According to police, officers were called to the Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street area, just south of Danforth Avenue, at approximately 6:52 p.m. on Dec. 2, for a reported stabbing.
Police alleged that a man and a woman were involved in an argument and the man was stabbed.
A woman was arrested on Dec. 2 near the scene of the stabbing and charged at that time with attempted murder.
A press release issued by Toronto police on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 8, said the male victim of the stabbing had died and the charges against Candace Burkett, 35, were being upgraded to second-degree murder.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com
