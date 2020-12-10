Jazz and Reflection – Heart of the Holiday online video link presented by Beach United Church

Beach United Church will be presenting the Jazz and Reflection – Heart of the Holiday online video link unitl Dec. 31.
Featuring the vocals of Alana Bridgewater and the guitar of Nathan Hiltz, the video celebrates the Christmas season with performances of such classics as Sleigh Ride and Mary’s Boy Child.
For more information on how to view the Jazz and Reflection – Heart of the Holiday, please go to https://www.facebook.com/events/410341610006658/
Donations made to download the video link will go towards supporting programs at Beach United Church.
