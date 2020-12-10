Police seek help finding missing woman, 23, last seen near Broadview and Simpson avenues

Toronto police Service are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Anisha Graham, 23, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the Broadview and Simpson avenues area.
She is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a heavy build, black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her left shoulder.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com,
