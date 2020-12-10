Police seek help finding missing woman, 23, last seen near Broadview and Simpson avenues

Anisha Graham, 23, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the Broadview and Simpson avenues area. Police are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Toronto police Service are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Anisha Graham, 23, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the Broadview and Simpson avenues area.

She is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a heavy build, black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com,