Fearless Meat offers free burger for those who shop at Kingston Road Village businesses this weekend

David Brown of Fearless Meat on Kingston Road.

Local restaurant owner David Brown is doing his part to support businesses in the Kingston Road Village area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend he is encouraging East Toronto residents to shop in the area through a special promotion at his restaurant Fearless Meat.

Folks who make a purchase (and there is not a minimum amount) at any two different businesses along Kingston Road between Victoria Park and Malvern avenues on Friday, Dec. 11, Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13, will receive a free burger (take out of course) at his restaurant.

Fearless Meat is located at 884 Kingston Rd., just west of Pickering Street.

Those who bring their receipts from the two Kingston Road businesses they shopped at this weekend can redeem them for a free six-ounce Certified Angus Beach Burger on Sunday, Dec. 13 at Fearless Meat. There is a limit of one free burger per customer.

“Please help our Kingston Road businesses survive COVID,” said Brown on the Fearless Meat Facebook page.

For more information on this weekend promotion in Kingston Road Village, please go to https://www.facebook.com/FearlessMeat/