Virtual Socks Drive Showcase hosted by musician and writer Abeena Samm

Local musician and writer Abeena Samm and the Recognize Your Face marketplace ministry is hosting a virtual Socks Drive to help collect donations for a number of homeless shelters and food banks in the Greater Toronto Area.
A virtual Socks Drive Showcase will be held on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.
Samm said the Showcase will feature acoustic music sets mixed with seasonal sounds.
“The band is a handpicked set of musicians who have played with various bands and have toured Canada, the Islands, America, Africa and Europe,” she said on the event’s website.
“The cool thing is that you get to experience them all in one room.”
To order tickets for the Showcase to support the drive, please go to https://abeenasamm.ticketleap.com/socksdrive2020/
For more information on Abeena Samm, please go to https://www.abeenasamm.com/bio.html
