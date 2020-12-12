Chabad Danforth Beaches hosts Chanukah Parade in cars on Sunday

A Chanukah Parade hosted by the Chabad Danforth Beaches on Sunday, Dec. 13, will feature a Menorah lighting in the parking lot of Ashbridges Bay Park.

The Chabad Danforth Beaches will be hosting a car Chanukah Parade on Sunday, Dec. 13.

The car parade will start from the parking lot of Woodbine Park, just south of Eastern Avenue, at 4:15 p.m.

Participants will then drive to the Ashbridges Bay Park parking lot, south of Lake Shore Boulevard East at the foot of Coxwell Avenue. The parade will be followed by a socially-distanced Menorah lighting in the parking lot near the marina at 4:50 p.m.

The parade is taking place in cars to ensure safety for participants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those taking part can register to get a parade flag for their car and a Chanukah gift bag.

To register, please email Rabbi@Chabaddb.com

Sunday will mark the fourth night of this year’s Chanukah celebrations which began on Dec. 10 and continues until Friday, Dec. 18.

Chanukah is known as the Festival of Lights and is celebrated by Jewish people around the world at this time of year, though the dates are not always exactly the same.

For more info on this event, please go to https://www.chabaddb.com/