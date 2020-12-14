Police looking for missing woman, 23, last seen in Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Manpreet Kaur, 23, was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 7:18 p.m., in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area.
She is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, with a thin build, brown complexion, long black hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow or brown sweat shirt, red Adidas track pants, pink flip flops, and carrying a black back pack.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at whttps://www.222tips.com
