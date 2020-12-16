Missing man, 62, last seen in Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area earlier this morning

Martin McCombie was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 3:23 a.m., in the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area. He was last seen wearing the clothes in photo above. Inset photo of Martin McCombie.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 62-year-old man last seen in East York early this morning

Martin McCombie was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 3:23 a.m., in the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area.

He is described as having grey hair, and was wearing a red jacket, light coloured pants, a dark toque, gloves and uses a cane.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com