Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle near Clonmore Drive and Queensbury Avenue in southwest Scarborough

A male pedestrian in his 40s has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Clonmore Drive and Queensbury Avenue area on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 17.

A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Gerrard Street East and Queensbury Avenue area earlier this afternoon.

The juncture of Queensbury and Clonmore Drive is closed while police investigate.

According to Toronto police Twitter, a male pedestrian in his 40s was struck by a vehicle at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The man’s injuries were considered serious and he was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene.