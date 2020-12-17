Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle near Clonmore Drive and Queensbury Avenue in southwest Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Gerrard Street East and Queensbury Avenue area earlier this afternoon.
The juncture of Queensbury and Clonmore Drive is closed while police investigate.
According to Toronto police Twitter, a male pedestrian in his 40s was struck by a vehicle at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.
The man’s injuries were considered serious and he was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene.
