UPDATE: Man in his 40s has died after being struck by vehicle on Clonmore Drive

A man in his 40s has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Clonmore Drive and Queensbury Avenue area on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 17.

A man in his 40s had died after being struck by a vehicle on Clonmore Drive in southwest Scarborough earlier today.

Emergency crews were called to Clonmore Drive and Queensbury Avenue a little before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, for reports of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle.

The person struck is believed to have been a traffic signalman for a crew working on a townhouse project in the area.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police are investigating.