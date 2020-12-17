Variety Village in Scarborough hosts Drive-by Santa celebration on Dec. 18

Variety Village, at 3701 Danforth Ave., in southwest Scarborough will celebrate a Drive-By Santa event on Friday, Dec. 18.

Santa Claus is coming to southwest Scarborough’s Variety Village on the evening of Friday, Dec. 18.

Along with Santa’s visit, Variety Village (at 3701 Danforth Ave.) will celebrate the lighting of their Christmas tree at the event which takes place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend, but participants will have to stay in their cars at all times as they do a drive-by visit with Santa.

The event will feature socially-distanced fun with hot chocolate, treats and Christmas music.

Each vehicle will be given one to two minutes with Santa at his workshop. Santa will have a microphone so he can talk to the people in the cars.

Those attending can make donations to Variety Village to have an ornament placed on the tree at the event.

For more information, please go to www.varietyontario.ca/drive-by-santa/