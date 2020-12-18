Songs and Santa Windows celebration to be hosted by realtor Shea Warrington on Dec. 19

Residents are invited to a safe and socially-distanced Songs and Santa Windows celebration, which will comply with all COVID-19 rules, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Local realtor Shea Warrington is bringing Santa to the windows of the Beach on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The safe and socially-distanced Songs and Santa Windows celebration, which will comply with all COVID-19 rules, will give youngsters and their families a chance to get outside and meet with Santa from 2 to 6 p.m.

Residents are invited to stroll by the decorated windows of the Shea Sells Boutique Royal LePage Estate Realty office at 2301 Queen St. E., at Glen Manor Drive.

Santa will be in one of the windows, chatting to kids outside.

In the other window, Jesse Gold will be performing music and songs.

Visitors will be able to take safe, socially-distanced selfies of themselves outside and Santa on the other side of the window. Those who tag their selfies #sheasellsboutique will be entered in a holiday contest.

Those planning on attending are asked to bring a donation to help families in need.

For more information on this event, email sheasellsboutique@royallepage.ca or call 416-892-8267.