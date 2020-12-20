Deja Views: A streetcar named Neville Park

The photograph above was taken by then photography student Chris Nicholls in 1980. Inset photo shows the Neville Park Loop earlier this year.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

When I look at any photograph taken of the Neville Park Loop, I hear sharp, grinding squeals in my head.

There are 40 years between these two images.

The top photograph was taken by then photography student Chris Nicholls.

