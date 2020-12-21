Three people taken to hospital after stabbing near Jones and Boultbee avenues

Toronto police say two females and a male were stabbed on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 20, near Jones and Boultbee avenues.

Three people were injured in a stabbing that took place northwest of Jones Avenue and Gerrard Street East on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 20.

Toronto police said on Twitter that officers were called to the area of Boultbee and Jones avenues at approximately 1 p.m. for a reported stabbing incident.

Police said two females and one male were taken to hospital with stab wounds as a result of the incident.

There are no outstanding suspects being sought by police in connection with the stabbings.