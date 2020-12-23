Local Beaver Scouts help spread Christmas cheer at Chester Village

Scouter Rob Wallis is joined by Hannah, Benjamin and Samuel Wallis as members of the 115th Scouts section, Beaver Colony B, delivered Christmas cards and decorations to Chester Village recently. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Members of the 115th Scouts section, Beaver Colony B, spread some Christmas cheer to local seniors earlier this month.

They dropped off holiday ornaments and cards they had made for residents at Chester Village long-term care home on Danforth Avenue, just west of Warden Avenue, on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 18.

This is the second time this year that the East Toronto Beaver Scouts have shown their support for the residents at Chester Village.

Back at the end of June, they presented the residents and staff with cards they had created to offer encouragement for those dealing with challenges and isolation forced upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic. The delivery of the cards at that time was part of the Beavers Northern Lights Quest Project towards earning their North Star Badge, which is the highest award in Beaver Scouts.