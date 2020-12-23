Missing 17-year-old boy known to frequent Withrow Park area, police say

Toronto police are seeking the public's help in locating Theodore Medeiros, 17.

Police said Theodore Medeiros, 17, was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Yonge and Shuter streets area. He is familiar with all parts of Toronto, police said, and frequents the Withrow Park area which is south of Danforth Avenue between Logan and Carlaw avenues.

He is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and Nike running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com