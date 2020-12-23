Modular Housing Initiative celebrates opening of Macey Avenue units

This photo shows one of the apartment units being craned into position at 11 Macey Ave. earlier this year. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

The modular supportive affordable housing units on Macey Avenue in southwest Scarborough were officially opened earlier this month.

Part of the City of Toronto’s Modular Housing Initiative, the 56-unit building located at 11 Macey Ave., just northeast of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues, celebrated its opening on Saturday, Dec. 19. The Macey Avenue project will provide supportive housing for people exiting the city’s shelter system.

Built with 56 prefabricated studio apartment modules that were craned into position and assembled starting in early October, the three-storey Macey Avenue building will include a common dining room, program space and administrative offices.

Each apartment unit is approximately 300 square feet and comes with a built-in kitchen (including a stove top), microwave and fridge. The homes are furnished with a twin bedframe and mattress, a lounge chair, dining table and chairs and a dresser.Twenty-five per cent of the units are accessible.

The Macey Avenue building will be operated by The Neighbourhood Group and COTA Health who will provide 24/7 on-site staffing.

TNG is a community-based organization that helps vulnerable people through a variety of programs and services.

COTA is an organization supporting adults with mental health and cognitive challenges.

Supports provided for the residents living in the units will include housing stability and eviction prevention, personal recovery relating to mental health and substance use challenges, establishing personal crisis response plans, assisting with medication, harm reduction and relapse prevention, daily living activities, rent collection, and community support connections.

A City of Toronto press release announcing the opening of the Macey Avenue building on Dec. 19 said a Community Liaison Committee has been established to “foster and maintain positive relationships, information sharing and dialogue between the building operators, the residents and the broader community.”

Praise for the initiative come from politicians representing all levels of government.

“This is an extraordinary and innovative project that will help a lot of people as they transition into their new lives,” said Scarborough Southwest MP and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair in the city’s release. “It’s not just about a home, it’s about communities combining their strengths to provide important resources to residents. To all those moving in, ‘welcome home’.”

Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford welcomed the new residents of Macey Avenue to the community. “Providing permanent, affordable rental housing with support services on-site will help people to move out of the shelter system and off the streets. The modular housing initiative is an excellent example of how we are quickly and innovatively delivering comprehensive solutions to reduce homelessness close to home and across the city,” he said in the release.

Along with the Macey Avenue building, the initiative will also be opening another modular supportive housing unit at 150 Harrison St. in the city’s west end.

For more info on the Modular Housing Initiative and other affordable housing plans in Toronto, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/community-partners/affordable-housing-partners/housingto-2020-2030-action-plan/