Reader shares his take on Night Before Christmas poem with a COVID-19 spin

It’s the night before the night before Christmas here in East Toronto, and Beach Metro would like to share this poem that was sent in to us earlier this week.
Victoria Park and Danforth avenue area resident Robert Garrison wrote the poem. It’s a take on the classic A Visit from St. Nicholas by Clement Moore, seen through the lens of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is “viewed through the prism of the effects of the COVID pandemic that is disrupting all of our lives,” said Garrison. “This is a slightly darker version but is a fundamentally light-hearted view of our situation, with a happy ending.”
Garrison, who served as a story editor and writer on the iconic Canadian television show The Littlest Hobo, said he originally started writing this poem for his grandchildren and it grew from there.
“It took on a larger life and I thought it would be fun for readers on Christmas Eve – or anytime for that matter,” said Garrison in his note to Beach Metro News accompanying the poem.
So, without further ado, here is Robert Garrison’s poem:
COVID 19’S NOVEL NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
T’was the ninth week of lockdown,
and all through the house
We’d sprayed disinfectant,
Even shampoo’d the mouse.
The stockings were sterile
and hung up with care,
A box full of gloves made
of latex was there.
The children were tossing
and turning in bed
Burnt out from the Zooming
that scrambled their heads.
They were morbid, depressed,
pathologically grouchy,
Disbelieving the claims of
the good Doctor Fauci.
Was it ‘fake news’ he claimed
about Santa’s immunity
Would he ‘superspread’ Covid
Throughout the community?
They were grim, dazed and sick
of this self-isolation
And their letters reflected
a grim desperation.
“If you make it, Dear Santa,
Please bring PPE!
Hydroxy and face-shields
And Vitamin C
“And Remdezevir,
Just in case we’re infected —
and spare ventilators,
so we’ll feel protected.”
No mention of sugarplums, video games,
And just to be sure, they repeated their names.
The wife and I lay in twin beds—
That was new!
And I prayed that the Amazon
truck would get through.
While Grandma rocked on
in her chair, catatonic,
Convinced we were in
a pandemic bubonic.
It was my job to keep up
the old Christmas spirit.
But only Glen Fiddich
could help me get near it.
I shuddered to think
how this long night would end
My breakdown was lurking
just ’round the next bend.
With three frantic kids,
I was takin’ a lickin’
And the merciless clock
kept on tockin’ and tickin.’
As the wind howled outside
My months-old despair
Was replaced with a suspicion…
that something was there.
Then an incident happened
both strange and amazing.
A strobing of light
that was bright, even blazing.
I lurched to the window,
threw open the curtain
Was it some kind of spacecraft?
I couldn’t be certain.
And what to my wondering
eyes should appear
But a squadron of drones…
that was headed straight here?!
Their chuffing propellers
were blowing the snow
Their clearance lights twinkling
in red, green and gold.
And the one in their midst
simply blew me away!
It was big! it was red!
It was shaped like a sleigh!
They circled the house
as they slowed, treading air
In a cascade of colours
beyond all compare!
Then “green light!” came a voice
that rang out through the din.
“10-4,” came another.
“I’m takin’ her in!”
Just above me the rafters
creaked ever so slightly
It seemed that a great weight
had just settled lightly.
Then I knew that the sleigh-drone
had made a soft landing
Near the chimney, a heartbeat
from where I was standing.
Was the sleigh just a ruse,
like the old Trojan horse?
Was my family in danger?
What should be my recourse?
I pulled on my slippers
and steeled my courage,
Found a spot on the stairs
to observe this entourage.
From the fireplace billowed
black soot in a cloud.
In the chimney the clatter
of hardware was loud.
Came a sibilant zipping
as a cable unwound
And then in the dark
I heard boots hit the ground.
As the dusty air cleared—
Believe it or not–
I could see the intruder,
a doll-sized robot.
Then another, ‘til six
had rappelled to my hearth.
They were dressed up as elves–
jackets, hats and long scarfs.
Constructed of metal,
like toys made of sticks
They were mobile and agile
and nimble and quick.
Bright smiles on their faces
and LED eyes
That illumined the room
like a rosy sunrise.
Some robots stuffed stockings
with parcels they’d brought
Some placed strange devices
in strategic spots.
Small black boxes that had
yellow screens and red dots.
My hackles rose up,
I stepped into the light.
I cried “What’s going on!
Get those out of my sight!”
A robot stepped forward,
a beam shone from his finger
And he wrote in the air
in a cursive that lingered.
I could read it! It said
“Please don’t worry my friend
You’ll be happy to see
how this story will end.”
He took out a remote
and he pressed several keys
The devices lit up,
started humming like bees.
Then a cloud of light
particles danced in the air,
Formed a figure!
I started to see Santa there.
T’was a digital clone
of the jolly old elf
And I chilled, then I smiled
Quite in spite of myself.
But this holograph Santa
didn’t seem quite the same
He looked thinner and tired,
his suit hung on his frame.
He smiled at me, laughed
and said “Sir, I can see
You’re wond’ring if something
has happened to me.
“Well, it’s been a long year,
COVID has us in thrall
So we’ve worked night and day
to take care of you all.”
When I started to speak he said,
“Please, now no talk!
There is much to explain
and I’m fighting the clock.
“When I saw the pandemic
would cause melancholy
I knew that this Christmas
just wouldn’t be jolly.
“We’re all missing family,
loved ones and amigos–
WhatsApp, Twitter, and texting
just don’t satisfy egos.
“As I scratched my head puzzling
’bout what I could do
In a flash inspiration
I suddenly knew.
“So now my own “Santalite”
orbits in space
That’s how I can
be here with you face-to-face.
“And our hologram software is
Unprecedented–
A trinary program
my geek-elves invented.
“You can transfer your body
to desired destinations
You can talk, you can listen
— enjoy recreation.
“And all without fear
of a viral infection
No need to get swabbed
for a Covid detection!
“I’m still in my lab now,
running things from the’ Pole
An ‘air -trafficker’ stuck
at my frantic console.
“While my robots and drones
do the real heavy lifting,
Encircling the globe
while frenetically gifting.
“The system at your house
will stay there with you
The Remote and a clear
User’s Manual too.
“But don’t you try to use it,
you won’t have a clue
Just wait for your children—
they know just what to do.
“Please don’t even try it,
you have no idea
You might end up in China
or worse, North Korea!”
Santa looked at his pocket-watch,
tugged at his beard
“My time’s running out
and the end isn’t near!”
He turned to the robots,
a man in great haste,
said “Keep up the good work…
quick, there’s no time to waste.”
They ran to the chimney,
up the cable they climbed
All waving goodbye,
as they left me behind.
“Now, the holograph’s here
to improve mental health
But your body’s well-being
is your real wealth.
“So we’ve made a vaccine
that we’re leaving with you.
It’s new and it’s tested
and proved tried and true.
“It’s a potent vaccine
you apply with a patch.
No need for syringe,
or a spray or a scratch.”
“But there’s one side effect—
we found nothing could stop it.
Its users grow fur on their feet…
like a hobbit.
“But it keeps your feet warm,
and amuses your pets
(If your doctor’s away,
you can go to the vet’s!)
“And it helps dust the floor
while you’re walking’ around
And if somebody’s sleeping,
it muffles the sound.
“The vaccine kills coronas,
and all other flus
(It kills fleas, ticks and lice,
and destroys bedbugs too.)
“It lasts but six months—
that’s the main caveat.
We couldn’t do better
in the brief time we had.
“But by then the corona
will be fairly rare,
And commercial vaccines,
will be ready and there.
“Now this is the end,
I must run, I can’t stay.
We can talk on my website—
it’s up Boxing Day.”
He grabbed the remote,
showed me three special keys:
“When I give you the signal,
just press down on these.”
Then he nodded his head
and he stroked his long beard.
I pressed the remote than,
and just as I feared,
He was gone in a flash,
Santa just disappeared!
Grandma’s chair started rocking,
and she cried, “What’s the fuss?”
I said “Santa’s been here,
and he’s been good to us!”
“I know son,” she muttered,
“This year’s been frustrating,
But I hasten to say that
you’re hallucinating!”
Then the room filled with jingling—
bells out in the night,
And a voice from the boxes
came clear, loud and bright…
“I hope in the future
there’ll be Christmases plenty
But none like the Christmas of two-thousand-twenty
“Oh, dear me,” moaned Grandma
“Voices back in my head!
I think I’ll just take
my dementia to bed…”
I trudged up the stairs
and I slept like a rock
‘Til at my front door
came a furious knock.
Leaving just one last thing
that I’d like you to know
The Amazon truck
made it here through the snow! ! !
By Robert Garrison (Dec. 21, 2020)
