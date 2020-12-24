Santa declared essential service by City of Toronto; cleared for take off on Christmas Eve

Though Santa was not able to visit Kew Gardens for the tree lighting (as he did in this photo from last year), he is good to go on Christmas Eve. Santa has been declared an essential service and is exempt for all lockdown and quarantine rules. Kids can track his progress today (Dec. 24) at the NORAD website.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things for Christmas this year, young residents can rest assured that it won’t be stopping Santa Claus.

Along with the federal and provincial governments, the City of Toronto has recognized Santa as an essential service. Also, lockdown protocols and quarantine measures will not apply to Santa.

That means he is cleared to fly in Canadian airspace today (Dec. 24) and will be allowed to visit the homes of children in Toronto in time for Christmas morning.

The City of Toronto declared Santa an essential service at its City Council meeting last week.

The motion was put forward by Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and seconded by Mayor John Tory.

The motion read:

“City Council request the Government of Ontario to deem Santa Claus an essential service and that the Government of Canada take the necessary actions required to exempt Santa Claus and his reindeer from any and all quarantine measures so that his annual mission safely delivering joy to children around the world is not in any way impinged.”

Children young and old, and other family members, can track Santa’s progress around the world on Christmas Eve through the North American Aerospace Defense Command — NORAD system.

This is the 65th year that NORAD has been tracking Santa’s progress in real time throughout the world.

The site can be reached at https://www.noradsanta.org

NORAD can also be reached by phone to track Santa’s progress at 1-877-HI-NORAD