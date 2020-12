A volunteer with Community Centre 55's Share a Christmas shows some of the toys donated to last year's campaign.

I am a single senior and recipient of the Hamper Share a Christmas program. When you make a donation to Community Centre 55 you do make difference in the quality of a person’s life, like myself.

We are so fortunate to have such an organization in our midst, which serves our community all year long.

Thank you very much.

J. Rogers