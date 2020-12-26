Toronto Beaches Jr. A Lacrosse Workout for Local fundraiser slated

Toronto Beaches Jr. A Lacrosse team is taking part in an upcoming fundraising event in support of small businesses in the Beach that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Toronto Beaches Jr. A Lacrosse team will take part in an upcoming fundraising event in support of small businesses in the Beach that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beaches Jr. A Workout for Local Businesses is set for Saturday, Jan. 2.

All proceeds will be donated to local business owners to help them pay their rent in January of 2021.

The event will take place under COVID-19 safety protocols in order to protect both the participants and others in the community

To make a donation and support local business owners, please go to https://gf.me/u/zbst35