Girl, 14, injured after being stabbed multiple times in Dawes Road incident

Toronto police have three young people in custody in connection with a stabbing on Tuesday, Dec. 29, in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue that injured a 14-year-old girl.

A 14-year-old girl has suffered serious but reportedly non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times in an incident that took in an apartment building on Dawes Road.

Police were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road area at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, for reports of a stabbing.

Police took three people into custody in connection with the incident.

The victim was taken to hospital “with multiple stab wounds” police said on Twitter.

According to CBC News, police said the girl had been stabbed four times and she was believed to be in non-life-threatening condition.

The incident was reportedly the result of a fight between a number of teenagers. All three people in custody are teens.