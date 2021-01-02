Submissions sought from Afrikan/Black community artists for upcoming Eclipse show at Leslie Grove Gallery

Amina AbNa Alfred will be guest curator for The Artists' Network virtual show slated for Black History Month hosted by the Leslie Grove Gallery on Queen Street East.

The Leslie Grove Gallery is now seeking submissions for its Eclipse I Am because We are..(Ubuntu): A Visual and Sonic share by Toronto artists belonging to the Afrikan/Black community show next month.

The show will be the first Black History Month presentation hosted by The Artists’ Network and guest curator Amina AbNa Alfred.

All artists belonging to the Afrikan/Black community are invited to submit art works reflecting on their thoughts on what an Eclipse is and how it relates to their Blackness and the world. Artists are being asked to create a virtual audio and visual show that is “intriguing, educational, mystical and impactful,” said a press release from The Artists’ Network.

Works submitted can be 2D-3D and of any medium and size.

For full details on submissions, please visit https://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca/submissions-group-shows/

Guest curator Alfred is a vegan food caterer, multimedia visual artist, musician, hair and makeup artist, theatre practitioner, and graphic/web designer, who works and lives in Toronto.

Deadline for artists to submit for this online show, which will run from Feb. 3 to 21, is at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17.

The Leslie Grove Gallery is located at 1158 Queen S. E., just west of Jones Avenue. The gallery’s Big Holiday Smalls Show continues online until Jan. 10.

For more information on the gallery and show, please visit https://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca/