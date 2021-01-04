Male suspect sought after sexual assault near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect in connection with a sexual assault in the Kingston Road and Midland Avenue area earlier this week.
Police were called to the area at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, for a reported sexual assault.
A woman was walking in the area when she was approached from behind by a man, grabbed, pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted, police said.
The man then fled the area on foot heading east.
The male suspect is described as white, five-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing between 175 to 200 pounds, with brown eyes. His age is estimated at betweeen 19 to 30. He was wearing a black winter jacket with the hood up, a dark mask or face covering, black pants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
