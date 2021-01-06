Male suspect sought after sexual assault in Taylor Creek Park reported

Toronto police are looking for a male suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation in the Taylor Creek Park area.
Police were called to the park, which covers a large area near Dawes Road north of Danforth Avenue, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at approximately 5:15 p.m. for a reported sexual assault.
A 24-year-old woman was walking in the park when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her and then fled the area, police said.
The male suspect is described as having a brown complexion, between 27 to 28 years old, approximately five-feet, six-inches tall, with a thin build, black hair, brown eyes, and with bushy eyebrows.
He was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, black jeans, black boots, and black winter gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
