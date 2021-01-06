Police officer suffers minor injuries after two police vehicles collide on Birchmount Road

A police car is lifted onto the back of a tow truck after a crash involving two police vehicles on Birchmount Road, at Hollis Avenue, on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 6. Inset photo shows a damaged police SUV that was also involved in the crash. Photos by Alan Shackleton.

A police officer has been taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries after two marked police vehicles collided on Birchmount Road in southwest Scarborough earlier this morning.

The collision took place at approximately 5 a.m on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in the southbound lane Birchmount Road at Hollis Avenue between Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue.

As of 8:30 a.m this morning, Birchmount was closed between Kingston and Rhydwen Avenue for cleanup and investigation.

Police were reportedly in the area and in the process of responding to a call about break-in on Progresss Avenue.

It appeared that a grey and white police SUV read-ended a while Crown Victoria police cruiser in the crash.

Both vehicles were damaged, with the car’s trunk crushed in. The damage was not as severe to the SUV as it had a crash bar on the front.