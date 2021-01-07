Woman, 35, charged in connection with stabbing near Dundas Street East and Woodfield Road

A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after a man was stabbed late last month.
Toronto police were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Woodfield Road at just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 in connection with the incident.
According to police, a man was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen by a woman who was known to him. He was taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.
On Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, police said Lindsay Greg, 35, turned her in in connection with the incident.
She has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.