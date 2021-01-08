City of Toronto says retail cannabis store in Woodbine Beach Park building not a permitted use under long-term lease agreement

A application is being made by the Miss Jones company for a retail cannabis store at 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E., Unit 1. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

The City of Toronto has contacted the leaseholder of a property in Woodbine Beach Park to let them know that an application being made by a retail cannabis company for one of the building’s units is not a permitted use.

The leaseholder has been told by the city to withdraw the authorization application being made to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) by the Miss Jones company for a cannabis retail shop at 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E., Unit 1, Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford’s office told Beach Metro News.

The full statement from the city’s legal department reads:

“A cannabis retail outlet is not a permitted use of the Premises, Parkland and Licensed Area under the Lease/License Agreement between the City and the Tenant. As per the terms of the Lease/Licensing Agreement, the license to use the Premises, Parkland and Licensed Area is limited to the Tenant’s food service business, sponsorship programs and activities. We have advised the tenant in writing and have requested they withdraw their application from the AGCO. The lease terms remain unchanged and the lease/license expires on September 14, 2028. There is no provision in the Lease/Licence that permits the tenant to sub-lease.”

The site is the subject of a long-term lease between the City of Toronto and Tuggs Inc. In 2007, the city entered into the lease which will run until September of 2028.

A concerned resident made Beach Metro News aware of the proposal for the retail cannabis store at the site earlier this week. To read our story on this application from Jan. 5, please go to https://www.beachmetro.com/2021/01/05/proposal-for-retail-cannabis-store-at-leased-site-in-woodbine-beach-park-has-local-resident-concerned/